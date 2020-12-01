Synopsys (SNPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys stock opened at $227.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.35 and its 200 day moving average is $203.41. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

