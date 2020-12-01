Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Synlogic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.34 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

