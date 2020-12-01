Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.43% of Syneos Health worth $23,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 656,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after acquiring an additional 53,272 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,773,813 shares of company stock valued at $223,685,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

