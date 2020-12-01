Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of RUN opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,401.60 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $96,604.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $905,010.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,978.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,643,283 shares of company stock worth $553,472,440. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

