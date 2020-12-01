Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,026 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,505,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,447,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLF opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

