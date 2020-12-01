State Street Corp Trims Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.09% of Spire worth $85,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 48.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth $6,091,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth $3,744,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Spire by 729.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

SR stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

