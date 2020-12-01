State Street Corp Sells 88,377 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,377 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.72% of Covetrus worth $84,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Covetrus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Covetrus by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Covetrus by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.56) EPS. Covetrus’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,499 shares of company stock valued at $772,313 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CVET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

