State Street Corp Sells 40,111 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,111 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.14% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $85,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -98.30 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.