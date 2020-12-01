State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State Street Corp raised its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.19% of BankUnited worth $84,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in BankUnited by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BankUnited by 21.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,295 shares of company stock valued at $14,224,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

