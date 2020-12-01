State Street Corp Has $85.48 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,638,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.41% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $85,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 717,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 105,732 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 530,841 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $176.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

