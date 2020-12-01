State Street Corp Grows Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,524 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.14% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $90,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,668.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,216,000 after buying an additional 170,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCPH opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.68. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

