State Street Corp Buys 5,540,802 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.01% of Ovintiv worth $85,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $3,770,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

NYSE:OVV opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.09. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

