STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 4,334.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $849,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 28.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,470 shares of company stock worth $5,075,403. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.47 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $85.63.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

