Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPWH opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SPWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

