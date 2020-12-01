Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $204.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $211,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,348 shares of company stock worth $16,146,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

