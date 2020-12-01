Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.96.

NYSE:SWN opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.