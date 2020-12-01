Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Southern Copper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $5,971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,022,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,791,299.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,613 shares of company stock valued at $39,900,031. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

