Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 631.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 57.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 29.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 850.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $5,971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,022,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,791,299.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,613 shares of company stock valued at $39,900,031. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.