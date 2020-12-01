Snowflake (SNOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNOW opened at $325.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.30. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $342.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.95.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

