Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1,213.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $175.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $180.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $1,277,777.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,999,637.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,877 shares of company stock worth $7,263,413 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

