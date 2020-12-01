Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,212 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of Smartsheet worth $21,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,825,000 after purchasing an additional 465,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 944,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,070,000 after buying an additional 353,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after buying an additional 295,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

SMAR opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,917,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,885,409.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $1,071,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

