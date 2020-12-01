Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,765 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521,817 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1,059.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,161,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 848,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 753,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

LKQ opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.73. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

