Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 63,297 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,297 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

