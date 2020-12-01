Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 63,297 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,297 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEL opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

