Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 579 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Ambarella worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $6,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 822.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 18.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

