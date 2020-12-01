Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,564 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

