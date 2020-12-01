Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 29,100 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

