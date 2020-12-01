Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 14,600 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB increased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

