Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 104,420 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $133.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

