Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 12,900 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 85.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Balchem by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Balchem by 390.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $103.69 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.