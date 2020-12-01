Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 12,900 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 85.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 187,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,960,000 after buying an additional 43,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC opened at $103.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.