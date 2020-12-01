Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 6,075 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.75. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

