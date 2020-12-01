Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 36,170 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 56.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

