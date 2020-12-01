Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $8,742,519.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,929,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,558,839 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

