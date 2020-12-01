Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COKE. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $261.69 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $295.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.60 and its 200 day moving average is $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

