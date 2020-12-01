Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 67,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIC by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 361,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIC alerts:

EGOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.