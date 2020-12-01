Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 59.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,178 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in HD Supply by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 276,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in HD Supply by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in HD Supply by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.