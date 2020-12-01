Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,630 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 641,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,661,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

NYSE:FNV opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.41. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

