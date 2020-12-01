Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.49 Million in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 168,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.