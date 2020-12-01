Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

NYSE:ALV opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.92. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

