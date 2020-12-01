Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $607,936,000 after purchasing an additional 343,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 504,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,939 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,715,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,513,000 after purchasing an additional 287,637 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

