Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,688 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 103,021 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 195.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 57.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 401,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.