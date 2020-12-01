Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.26 Million Stake in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,178 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HD Supply by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HD Supply by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

