Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.26 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 318.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Navient worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Navient by 23.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Navient by 31.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

