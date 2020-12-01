Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

