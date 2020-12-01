Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $14,265,242.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at $44,475,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,826,355 shares of company stock worth $142,836,243 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 188.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.