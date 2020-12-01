Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after buying an additional 194,371 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 715,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 70,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

