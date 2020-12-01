Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 67,500 NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of NIC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIC by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NIC by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 250,056 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of NIC by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NIC by 1,967.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of NIC by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 428,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.24. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.