Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 9,534 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 28.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

