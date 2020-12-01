Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 861 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after buying an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4,042.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,278,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after buying an additional 1,247,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after buying an additional 1,206,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after buying an additional 1,116,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,468,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,332,000 after buying an additional 400,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,813. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

